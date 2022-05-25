Where plaintiff could not point to term in insurance policy that it was unable to comply with while staying within the two-year deadline to file suit, deadline in contract still applied and district court correctly granted summary judgment to insurance company.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.In September 2016, Legend’s Creek filed a claim with Travelers Insurance for hail and wind damage that had occurred in May of that year to the …