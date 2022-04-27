Where district court erred in granting summary judgment to plaintiff because term that court relied upon was not used in provisions of insurance policy related to determination of benefits amount.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sara L. Ellis, Northern District of Illinois.Harlan Ten Pas worked as a tax partner at the accounting firm McGladrey LLP. On Labor Day weekend in 2014, Ten Pas was rushed to the emergency room of a local hospital after experiencing chest pains and shortness of …