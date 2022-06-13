Where an insured would-be tortfeasor in a motor vehicle accident denies liability, that does not permit the victim to recover from his insurance as if the tortfeasor were an uninsured motorist.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Allen P. Walker.In June 2016 there was an automobile accident in which John Grygorcewicz drove into a vehicle carrying Juan Brambila. Grygorcewicz died, and Brambila was injured and sought compensation. Brambila filed an uninsured/underinsured …