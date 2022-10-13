Where a party is insured and possesses uninsured motorist coverage, they may claim compensation under this coverage even if they are struck while outside of a vehicle, as a pedestrian.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed a decision by Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins and reversed a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Sophia H. Hall.Carmen Galarza and Fredy Guiracocha both possessed an automobile insurance policy from Direct Auto Insurance Company (Direct Auto). Both policies included uninsured motorist …