Where an insured files suit against her insurer and also seeks compensation under section 155 of the Insurance Code for unreasonable and vexatious delay, the action under section 155 depends upon a successful underlying action in policy, and cannot remain once that action has been settled.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas More Donnelly.Diana Moles’s vehicle was rear-ended by Joseph Mills on July 18, 2016. Mills was insured by Progressive Insurance Company …