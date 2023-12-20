An insurance company does not owe a duty to defend an employer accused of violating the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act over its use of fingerprint scans, a state appellate panel ruled, disagreeing with a 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals decision in a similar matter.In a written opinion, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the judgment of Cook County Circuit Court Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson, ruling that a particular exclusion in the packaging company’s insurance policy barred coverage in the BIPA suit …