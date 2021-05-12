A strip club’s insurer is obligated to defend the club against a lawsuit accusing it of giving three models the kind of exposure they did not want, a federal judge held.In a written opinion issued late last month, U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman denied First Mercury Insurance Co.’s request for a declaration that it does not have a duty to defend Triple Location LLC against allegations that it negligently failed to prevent the misappropriation of three models’ images.Triple Location operates Club O, a strip club in …