The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that the Illinois Department of Insurance lacked authority to decide a workers’ compensation premium dispute between an insurer and its insured.The case is CAT Express Inc. v. Muriel, 2019 IL App (1st) 181851 (Dec. 16, 2019). The insured, CAT Express, was represented by Blitch Westley Barrette S.C. of Oak Brook. Barnes P.C. represented the insurer, Liberty Mutual. And the Illinois Attorney General’s Office represented the Department of Insurance.CAT, a trucking …