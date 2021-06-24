A judge or jury must determine whether an insurance policy covers the loss of a diamond ring that fell down the drain of a bathroom sink, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness denied Crestbrook Insurance Co.’s motion for judgment on the pleadings in its lawsuit against Alan and Arlynn Freeman.The suit seeks a declaration that Crestbrook is not required to indemnify the Freemans for the loss of the 6.6-carat diamond ring, which slipped out of Alan’s hand while he was …