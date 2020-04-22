Where insurance policy requires insurer to endorse any changes to covered vehicles and ambulance company did not obtain endorsement for its request to add ambulance to policy prior to accident, insurer was not required to defend company.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.

United Emergency Medical Services, LLC owns a fleet of ambulances. In 2016, Chester Stofko was driving his car when one of United’s ambulances crashed into it; Stofko’s injuries were fatal. Lillian Rau, as personal representative of Stofko’s estate, filed a lawsuit in state court against United and the driver to recover damages.

At the time of the accident, United was insured by Markel Insurance Company. The particular ambulance that crashed, however, was not listed on United’s policy. United’s Administrative Director, Steven Pavek, has worked since 2007 with Insurance Service Center’s Jack Rosen to obtain insurance for United’s fleet. The Center is a producer for Markel, meaning that it acts as a middle man that gathers applications for insurance, including United’s application for renewal and sends them to Markel.

For the 2014-15 policy period, Rosen emailed Pavek in January 2014 to remind him to complete an application for the upcoming renewal. Rosen instructed Pavek to verify the vehicle schedule and emphasized the importance of listing every vehicle on the policy because coverage extended only to listed vehicles. Pavek eventually successfully renewed United’s coverage. As the next renewal anniversary approached, Rosen emailed Pavek to request that he send United’s renewal paperwork by February 9. Rosen did not receive a response within that time frame, so he called Pavek to see whether United wanted to renew its coverage. Pavek failed to submit the required paperwork until February 23, at which time he mentioned to Rosen that he thought United was having issues with its email server failing to properly send outgoing email. During this renewal process, Pavek asked to have ambulance #4497 (the vehicle that later crashed) removed from the policy because he believed it would soon be inoperable.

After the policy was renewed, United decided that it wanted to put #4497 back on the policy. To initiate changes, Center was required to send a written request to Markel, as it did not have authority to make those changes on its own. At the end of March 2015, Pavek emailed Rosen to request that #4497 be added back to the policy and that a different ambulance be removed. Pavek did not follow up on his email to have #4497 re-added to the policy.

The accident in question occurred in January 2016. It soon became clear that #4497 was not listed on the policy at the time of the accident. Markel sought a declaratory judgment that it had no obligation to indemnify United or its driver for the accident. The district court found that Markel had no duty to defend because Markel had never endorsed the change to United’s policy re-adding #4497 back to the policy. The district court entered an order certifying that its ruling was final and Rau appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that Center in no way assured United #4497 was covered under its policy after United had requested it be re-added. The panel noted that the policy in the case further required Markel approve any change to the covered vehicles and that giving Markel notice of a change was not sufficient to trigger coverage. Citing Keckler v. Meridian Sec. Ins. Co. the panel stated that it did not need to resolve exactly what happened to Pavek’s email to Rosen as it was a well-settled principle of Indiana law that courts could not rewrite an insurance contract. Because Markel did not endorse the change adding #4497 back to the policy, the panel reasoned, the policy made it clear that the ambulance was not covered at the time of the accident. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Markel Insurance Company v. Lillian Marlene Rau

No. 19-2433

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Diane S. Sykes and David F. Hamilton

Released: April 9, 2020