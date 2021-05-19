Where company was sued under TCPA and common law for sending unsolicited faxes and insurer denied defense, exclusion in policy for conduct arising out of TCPA violation extended to common law claims as well.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois. Mesa Laboratories, Inc., a Colorado corporation sent faxes promoting its dental-industry-related services. Many of the recipients had not consented to receive faxes from Mesa, and the faxed materials did not …