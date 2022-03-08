The 4th District Appellate Court recently held that a claim by a tenant residing in the policyholders’ home was excluded from coverage under a homeowners policy provision excluding coverage for bodily injuries to “residents.” The case is Farmers Insurance Exchange v. Cheekati, 2022 IL App (4th) 210023 (Feb. 7). Farmers was represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP of Chicago. Jeff W. Lindsay P.C. of Bloomington represented the insured owners, Vidyasagar Cheekati and Vijaya Kasireddy. Robert A. Langendorf P.C …