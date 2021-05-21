Where Illinois insurance statute required one of three issues to remain undecided at the time that claim for extracontractual damages was brought, plaintiff’s suit could not proceed because all issues had been previously decided.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Charles P. Kocoras, Northern District of Illinois. Creation Supply, Inc. imports and sells writing markers. In 2012, a competitor sued CSI in Oregon federal court for allegedly selling copy-cat products. CSI turned to its insurer …