Where insurance policy incorporated state insurance regulations as default term, state regulations concerning required payment of sales tax and title transfer fees in event of total loss of vehicle controlled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois. Nathan Sigler owned a 2001 Dodge Ram and insured it with GEICO Casualty Company. In June 2013, Sigler was involved in an accident and filed a claim with GEICO for damage to the vehicle. An adjuster …