Where a plaintiff voluntarily withdraws a complaint and subsequently refiles it, it constitutes a new claim and the defendant’s insurer must receive notification of the new claim in order to trigger its duty to defend.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.The Board of Managers of Roseglen Condominium Association (Association) filed suit in 2009 against the Kirk Corporation (Kirk), which was the general contractor for the construction of the Roseglen Condominiums …