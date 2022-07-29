Where a plaintiff files suit against an insurer, that suit may be commenced in any county in which the plaintiff resides, and as such decisions relating to the venue are not subject to interlocutory appeal under Supreme Court Rule 306(a)(4).The 5th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Madison County Circuit Judge Sarah D. Smith.Highland Management Group LLC (Highland) operates multiple gaming cafes throughout Illinois, and hired the Pillar Corporation (Pillar), an insurance broker, to procure an …