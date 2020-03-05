Where a lumber supplier deliberately shipped and then concealed shipment of uncertified lumber, damages in building projects were natural and ordinary result of this decision, not a result of an accident as defined under its insurance policy.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo.Chicago Flameproof is an Illinois-based distributor of commercial building materials, including fire-retardant and treated lumber. Chicago Flameproof maintained general liability insurance …