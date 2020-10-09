Where an insurance policy contains an exclusion for injury or property damage expected or intended by the insured, the court looks to the substance of the complaint to determine whether there is a duty to defend, and the insurer is not obligated to defend merely because a complaint is labeled negligence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.The Village of Crestwood (Village) supplied its residents with water, some of which was drawn from privately owned wells …