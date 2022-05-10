Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. is not required to defend or indemnify a policyholder sued for wrongful death after a baby receiving daycare services in her home accidentally suffocated, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded provisions in Kellie Glick’s policy excluding coverage for damages for bodily injury “arising out of or in connection with” any business she operates applies to the suit filed by Kenzi Alyse Schuler’s mother.Kenzi died in January 2018 …