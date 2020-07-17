Where a party claims they were not sent notification that an insurance policy of theirs was not being renewed, the sole acceptable evidence for establishing compliance with the notice requirement is a recognized U.S. Post Office form or a form acceptable to the U.S. Post Office or other commercial mail delivery service indicating it was sent, which the insurer is required to maintain under section 143.17a of the Illinois Insurance Code.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge …