Where an insured seeks compensation for injury from an underinsured motorist under an underinsured motorist policy, he cannot be entitled to more than the total he would have received had the other motorist had sufficient insurance, minus any other payments made in compensation for the injuries.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.Peter Amico was in an automobile crash involving an underinsured motorist, and sustained serious injuries. Amico settled with the …