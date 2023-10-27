A state appellate panel revived an insurer’s lawsuit seeking subrogation damages against an engineering firm for flooding at a school construction site.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled the trial court erred in finding that the insurance company does not meet the prerequisites for equitable subrogation and it can pursue debts for the damages on behalf of City Colleges of Chicago.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Zurich American Insurance Company sued …