An insurance company did not breach its duty to a client in rejecting a $2 million settlement in a wrongful death and survival action, a federal judge ruled.U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois wrote Tuesday that the plaintiff did not prove that the insurer acted in bad faith.David Cable sued ProAssurance Casualty Co. in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging that it acted in bad faith and breached its duty in rejecting a settlement in a lawsuit filed against him filed in Winnebago …