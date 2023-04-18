A trial judge correctly ruled that an insurance company is not obligated to defend a cremation company in a class action over its alleged sales of donated body parts, a state appellate panel held.In a Rule 23 order, a panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed Peerless Indemnity Insurance Co.’s cross-motion for summary judgment and denied Cremation Service Inc.’s motion for partial summary judgment.Justice David R. Navarro delivered the judgment of the court.“Peerless had no duty to defend the …