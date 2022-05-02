Welcome to the Intellectual Property News Challenge, where we pose a question and you guess the answer.Question: Can an artificial intelligence machine be an inventor under the U.S. Patent Act?Discussion: Stephen Thaler, Ph.D., owns a “Device for the Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience” (DABUS). Thaler identifies DABUS as an artificial intelligence (AI) machine. He listed DABUS as the inventor on two patent applications, one for a light beacon and one for a beverage container. The applications included a document …