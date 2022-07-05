Welcome to today’s Intellectual Property Challenge, where we pose a question and you guess the answer.Question: Can someone trademark another person’s name without their consent? Discussion: In 2018, California attorney Steve Elster applied to register the trademark “Trump Too Small” for shirts in International Class 25.According to Elster’s registration request, the phrase he sought to trademark invokes a memorable exchange between former President Donald J. Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio from a 2016 presidential primary …