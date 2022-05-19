Welcome to today’s Intellectual Property Challenge, where we pose a question and you guess the answer.Question: Does a parody of a famous trademark create a likelihood of confusion?Discussion: Pissterine LLC filed an intent to use application for the trademark Pissterine. The company described its products as: “Mouthwashes, not for medical purposes; Non-medicated mouthwash and gargle; Non-medicated mouthwashes” in International Class 003. Although it had not yet alleged use of the mark in commerce, its Facebook page posted …