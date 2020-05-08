Where defendant defaulted, allegations in complaint that defendant knew or should have known that products it was selling were at one point stolen from retail locations were taken as true.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.

Quincy Bioscience LLC develops, markets and sells dietary supplements which its customers use for the support of cognitive function. One of its supplements, Prevagen, is marketed and sold through brick-and-mortar stores and online. Quincy registered its Prevagen trademark in 2007 and used it continually since.

Ellishbooks sold dietary supplements identified as Prevagen on Amazon.com. The products included items that were in altered or damaged packaging that lacked the product information sheets found in Prevagen products sold by authorized sellers. The products also lacked the appropriate purchase codes or other markings that identify the appropriately authorized retail seller of the product and contained RFID tags and security tags from retail pharmacy stores.

Quincy sued Ellishbooks, alleging violations of the Lanham Act and violations of Illinois statutory and common law. Ellishbooks did not answer the complaint and Quincy filed a motion for entry of default, which was granted by the district court. Quincy moved for entry of default judgment, which Ellishbooks opposed. The district court granted the motion for default judgment, detailing the myriad ways that Quincy had attempted to effectuate personal service and noted that Ellishbooks had deliberately obfuscated their place of business and sought to evade service. The district court entered judgment in favor of Quincy in the amount of $480,968.13 plus costs. Ellishbooks then appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating the district court granted Quincy’s motion for default, and therefore the well-pled allegations in the complaint relating to liability were taken as true. The panel continued, stating that the complaint alleged that Ellishbooks knew or had reason to know that at least some of the Prevagen products they sold were at one time stolen from retail outlets across the country. The panel determined that because these allegations were taken as true, Quincy did not need to present further evidence during the prove-up hearing establishing damages that showed that Ellishbooks was in receipt of stolen property under Illinois law.

Ellishbooks argued that the district court erred in permanently enjoining it from selling stolen Prevagen products because Quincy had not established that Ellishbooks ever sold stolen products. The panel rejected this argument. The panel stated that, again, the fact that the products were stolen was alleged in the complaint and established by the default. The panel noted that Ellishbooks had numerous opportunities to contest this fact, to counter the evidence, and to argue that it should not form the basis of injunctive relief. The panel further stated that because Ellishbooks had failed to present this argument in the district court, it was waived on appeal. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

No. 19-1799

Writing for the court: Judge Kenneth F. Ripple

Concurring: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood and Judge Joel M. Flaum

Released: April 24, 2020