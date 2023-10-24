Where district court conducted thorough analysis of Intel factors when evaluating Sec. 1782(a) application for discovery, court’s conclusion was reasonable and within its broad discretion to deny request.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert M. Dow, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In 2004, Venequip, S.A., a Venezuelan heavy-equipment supplier, became an authorized distributor of Caterpillar products in a territory primarily covering Venezuela. Venequip’s dealership was governed by …