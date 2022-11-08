Courts in Illinois have personal jurisdiction over two out-of-state companies named in a trademark-infringement lawsuit filed by an online star-naming corporation headquartered in Northbrook, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the companies’ argument that they do not have enough contacts with the state to be dragged into court in Chicago by International Star Registry of Illinois Ltd.The company assigns customers&rsquo …