A federal appeals court rejected a challenge to a policy that prevents residents at an Illinois facility for sexually violent offenders from possessing devices that can connect to the internet or other electronic devices.In a nonprecedential order, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in resident Chad Wahl’s lawsuit that the ban on Bluetooth- and internet-capable devices at Rushville Treatment and Detention Facility does not violate the First Amendment.A panel of the court agreed with U.S. District …