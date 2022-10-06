As Justice Mary Jane Theis prepares for her upcoming three-year term as the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court, she hopes to build on the progress of past leaders while bringing her own big ideas to fruition, including finding new ways to collaborate with court users.Theis succeeds fellow 1st District Democrat Anne M. Burke, whose tenure as chief justice began in October 2019. She will be the fourth woman to serve as chief justice and the 122nd chief justice in Illinois history when her term begins Oct. 26.Theis …