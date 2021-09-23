Chief Judge Timothy Evans said Wednesday that highly offensive documents, falsely claiming to be orders from various current or retired Circuit Court of Cook County judges, are being circulated by some person or group.The documents are forgeries, and appear to be intended as a means of intimidating the recipients and others, according to a news release from the chief judge’s office.The documents use the names of several sitting and retired judges out of the Skokie Courthouse.“I’m indignant over this …