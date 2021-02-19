An invitation to a free seminar does not make a viable junk-fax case under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a federal judge held Thursday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland dismissed the proposed class-action lawsuit filed by Ambassador Animal Hospital Ltd. against Elanco Animal Health Inc.Rowland rejected the argument that the invitations were “junk” faxes — unsolicited advertisements promoting Elanco’s goods and services — presented under the guise of offering continuing education credit at …