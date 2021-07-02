“Ghosting” is a colloquial term describing a situation where, after starting off or fully into a close relationship, one person, suddenly and without explanation, cuts off all communication with the other person, ultimately disappearing from their life.Apparently, this is a phenomenon more prevalent than I had originally thought. My research revealed innumerable articles on the subject including such titles as “How you can tell if you’ve been ghosted,” “Why people ghost and how to get over it,” and “The Psychology of …