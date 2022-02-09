A former ironworker who lost his arm in a construction accident in Chicago received nearly $20 million in a settlement Monday.Steven Szilva was employed as an ironworker by USA Hoist Company, Inc. on a construction project at 750 N. Hudson in Chicago.As he worked on top of an elevator hoist in September 2016, the counterweight from an adjacent elevator car descended and amputated his left arm. The limb was recovered at the work site, but surgeons were not able to reattach it.Szilva and his wife, Danielle, filed a lawsuit …