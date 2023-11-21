An ironworker whose foot had to be amputated after a brick wall fell on him at a construction site accepted a $17.5 million settlement after suing in Cook County Circuit Court.The settlement comprises $17.5 million paid by the direct defendants, plus $1 million paid by the employer to the plaintiff in the form of a waiver of the workers’ compensation lien, according to the plaintiff’s attorney.Wylie Prush was an ironworker employed by Celtic Iron.On March 23, 2021, Prush, then 51, was working at a ground-level project for …