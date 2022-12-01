Where media company sold magazine subscriber’s identifying information as part of dataset, sale did not violate IRPA because plaintiff’s information was not used to effectuate the sale.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, of the Central District of Illinois.Elizabeth Huston, a subscriber of Good Housekeeping magazine, sued Hearst Communications alleging that Hearst violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act by offering for sale and selling mailing lists that identified its …