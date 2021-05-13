Jacob J. Frost, who owns his own law firm in Spring Valley, is one of two practicing attorneys in the city.“A few years ago, there were four. It presents all kinds of ethical problems, and the community would be much better served with more lawyers in a variety of practice areas,” he said.In an effort to bring attorneys physically closer to areas of the state where people may have to drive miles to find legal representation, the Illinois State Bar Association is working to bridge that gap with a program that pairs law …