The Illinois State Bar Association’s members began voting for their future president this week, as both candidates for the third vice president seat emphasized a need to expand the organization’s outreach efforts.The race for third VP has two candidates: Perry J. Browder and Sonni Choi Williams. The winner will be in line to serve as ISBA President in June 2024.Browder is a partner at Simmons Hanly Conroy and manages the firm’s asbestos litigation group in its Alton office. He previously served as president of the Illinois …