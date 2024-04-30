Lockport city attorney and Illinois State Bar Association president-elect Sonni Choi Williams won’t go to trial on a driving under the influence charge after pleading guilty to a lesser offense Monday.Williams, who was arrested Feb. 16, pleaded guilty to the petty offense of improper lane usage at pretrial setting after reaching an agreement with Will County prosecutors, who amended the charge, her attorney said.She had previously pleaded not guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor.Williams was sentenced to six months&rsquo …