Shawn Kasserman, president of the Illinois State Bar Association, values collaboration across all areas of his career.Kasserman, a founding member at Tomasik Kotin Kasserman, said former ISBA president Rory T. Weiler is “a little bit on speed dial” to offer perspective early in his term and that he hopes to continue to foster a positive relationship between the ISBA and the Chicago Bar Association.The ISBA has 28,000 members, consistent with the previous year’s reported figures. Kasserman, who was …