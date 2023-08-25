Two brothers from The Isley Brothers, an R&B family musical group known for its 1959 hit “Shout,” will continue their legal battle over the trademark ownership rights of the band, a federal judge ruled.Rudolph Isley sued his brother, Ronald Isley, seeking a declaration that he owns half of a trademark that Ronald registered solely for the band name. He is also seeking payment of his share of the proceeds that Ronald has allegedly received from exploitation of the trademark.Ronald filed a motion to dismiss Rudolph’s …