WASHINGTON — Daylight saving time is out and standard time is in as of this weekend.Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening, but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push to make daylight saving time permanent.The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House has not acted on the …