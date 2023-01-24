Public safety and deterring negligent conduct have long been considered underlying purposes of tort law. Johnson v. Equipment Specialists, Inc., 58 Ill. App. 3d 133 (4th Dist. 1978). This was reiterated by the First District in Jarosz v. Buona Cos., LLC, 2022 IL App (1st) 210181. Encouraging due care and deterring negligence are also noted as fundamental policies of tort law in Siemieniec v. Lutheran Gen. Hosp., 117 Ill.2d 230 (1987). The Illinois Supreme Court similarly identified deterrence as a fundamental principle of …