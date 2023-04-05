NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.The $8.9 billion that J&J would …