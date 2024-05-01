A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson is now proposing to pay approximately $6.48 billion over 25 years as part of a settlement in the U.S. to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused ovarian cancer.The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.The claims contributed to drop in J&J’s sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop …