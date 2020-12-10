Everyone is going to remember the year 2020 for a multitude of reasons, including Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP partner J. Timothy Eaton.When the coronavirus pandemic continued to cause massive problems for the state’s court system, the Illinois Judicial Conference announced its task force and named Eaton as its chair. While continuing to work at his practice, Eaton led the Task Force on Court Operations to try to find proper and safe ways for the court system to get moving again.Eaton’s dedication to the legal …