Every so often, a new Illinois statute is passed that unequivocally benefits both plaintiffs and defendants. For example, 735 ILCS 5/2-2301, known as the Illinois Prompt Settlement Payment Act, requires a settling defendant to “pay all sums due to the plaintiff within 30 days of tender by the plaintiff of the executed release.” This act clearly benefits both plaintiffs and defendants. A plaintiff can receive payment from a settling defendant within a reasonable 30-day time limit from executing a release, while a defense …