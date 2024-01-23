Liability waivers in Illinois are disfavored and are to be construed against the drafter. Chicago & N.W. Ry. Co. v. Chicago Packaged Fuel Co., 195 F. 2d 467 (7th Cir. 1952).It is widely known in Illinois that a party can contract to avoid liability for its own negligence but cannot contract to avoid liability for fraud or willful and wanton conduct. Garrison v. Combined Fitness Centre, Ltd., 201 Ill. App. 3d 581 (1990). Barring fraud and willful and wanton conduct, such a release or exculpatory agreement is valid and …